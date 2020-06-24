Vito "Charlie" Joseph Ronco, Jr., 98, formerly of 153 Meadowview Drive, Pittsfield, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Berkshire Place, where he had resided since October 2019.
Born in Pittsfield on July 10, 1921, the son of Italian immigrants, Vito J. and Elizabeth Caparrotto Ronco, he was educated in Pittsfield Public Schools and was a 1939 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
A World War II veteran, Mr. Ronco enlisted with the United States Army Air Corps. on September 19, 1942. He was assigned to the 82nd Fighter Control Squadron and served two years overseas (Naples, Rome, Northern and Southern France, The Rhineland, and Central Europe) for which he received the European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon
with six battle stars. He was honorably discharged on October 19, 1945 with the rank of Private First Class.
Following military service, Mr. Ronco went to work for General Electric Company where he was
a Production Coordinator in its Ordnance Systems Division. He retired in 1982 with 37 years service.
Mr. Ronco was a communicant of St. Agnes Church and had been a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, and was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus in Pittsfield. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed gardening.
Mr. Ronco's wife, the former Emily M. Boino, died November 19, 1988. Vito and Emily had a son, Paul, who died in infancy.
Mr. Ronco is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by two brothers, Antonio and Gabriel Ronco; his sisters, Veronica Borselli, Antoinette Masdea, Nicolina Asci, Mary Giannopolo, Carmella Saracino, Elizabeth Rogers, Loretta Petell, and Barbara Davis; and by his longtime companion, Margaret Marby.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services with military honors for Vito J. Ronco, Jr. will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Cemetery with Rev. Christopher A. Malatesta, Pastor of St. Agnes Church, officiating. Those attending may meet at the plot (upper level, Presentation section). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Church or to a charity of the donor's choice in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Born in Pittsfield on July 10, 1921, the son of Italian immigrants, Vito J. and Elizabeth Caparrotto Ronco, he was educated in Pittsfield Public Schools and was a 1939 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
A World War II veteran, Mr. Ronco enlisted with the United States Army Air Corps. on September 19, 1942. He was assigned to the 82nd Fighter Control Squadron and served two years overseas (Naples, Rome, Northern and Southern France, The Rhineland, and Central Europe) for which he received the European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon
with six battle stars. He was honorably discharged on October 19, 1945 with the rank of Private First Class.
Following military service, Mr. Ronco went to work for General Electric Company where he was
a Production Coordinator in its Ordnance Systems Division. He retired in 1982 with 37 years service.
Mr. Ronco was a communicant of St. Agnes Church and had been a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, and was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus in Pittsfield. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed gardening.
Mr. Ronco's wife, the former Emily M. Boino, died November 19, 1988. Vito and Emily had a son, Paul, who died in infancy.
Mr. Ronco is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by two brothers, Antonio and Gabriel Ronco; his sisters, Veronica Borselli, Antoinette Masdea, Nicolina Asci, Mary Giannopolo, Carmella Saracino, Elizabeth Rogers, Loretta Petell, and Barbara Davis; and by his longtime companion, Margaret Marby.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services with military honors for Vito J. Ronco, Jr. will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Cemetery with Rev. Christopher A. Malatesta, Pastor of St. Agnes Church, officiating. Those attending may meet at the plot (upper level, Presentation section). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Church or to a charity of the donor's choice in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.