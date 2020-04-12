Home

More Obituaries for Vito Salatino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vito Salatino


1926 - 2020
Vito Salatino Obituary
Vito Salatino was bornJanuary 3, 1926 in Mexico, Maine to Vito & Teresa (Papasadora) Salatino, and grew up in nearby Rumford. The oldest of 11 children, Vito passed away April 6, 2020 at Ascension Providence Hospital, Rochester Hills, Michigan after a brief illness.

Vito is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Sabina "Mary" (King) and resided in Rochester Hills, Michigan. He leaves behind his loving daughter, Eeve B. Crowe, his sons Michael (Louise), Bill (Mara) and Bryan (Sarah), sisters Julia and JoAnne, and brothers Joseph and James. He is the proud and adored grandfather to Joey, Kathryn, Cristina, Matthew and Galen. He is predeceased by his sisters Annette, Pauline, Lucy, Mary, and his brothers Frank and Rocco.

Vito earned a BS from Northeastern University and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts and enjoyed a 42-year career at GE excelling in Manufacturing Management. Vito & Mary raised their family in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, retired to Naples Florida and eventually relocated to Michigan. Vito enjoyed time with his family, was an avid golfer, skier, gardener, a lifelong Boston sports fan and active in the Catholic Church and was president of both the Pittsfield's UNICO Make A Wish and Mt Carmel Holy Name Society.

He will be remembered for his love of his family and will be missed by all who knew him. Online guest book http://www.modetzfuneralhomes.com/
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 12, 2020
