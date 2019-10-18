|
|
Ms. Vivian M. LeClair, 87, of Spring, TX., passed away at home on Friday, October 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on November 20, 1931, the daughter of the late Harry O. and Madeline E. Harvey Radke, she graduated from Crane School in 1946 and from Pittsfield High School in 1949.
Vivian worked as a technical clerk at Lockheed Martin for 35 years. She then worked as a driver for Transport The People for 6 years until her retirement in March of 2002.
Ms. LeClair was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Pittsfield, MA., and served on both the Kingdom Extension Board and the Historical Board. She enjoyed traveling, reading and could always be found watching her two favorite sports teams: the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco 49ers.
Besides her children, Phillip J. LeClair, Jr., his wife Cindy of Spring, TX., Frank J. LeClair, Sr., his wife Brenda of Pittsfield, MA., Deanna V. Wagner, her husband Dan of Spring, TX and Alfred H. LeClair, his wife Jackie of Arvada, CO., Vivian leaves behind her sister; Joan M. Neff of Auburn Hills, MI. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Vivian was predeceased by her brothers, Harry O. Radke, Jr., and Alfred H. Radke, and a great-grandson Christopher Nadle.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Ms. Vivian LeClair will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, celebrated by the Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 5.p..m. at the Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Pittsfield Campership Fund for Oceanwood CYC in care of the Wellington Funeral Home in her memory. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019