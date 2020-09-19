1/
Vladimir Yefremov
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Vladimir Yefremov, 76, a loving husband, father and grandfather, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away at his home on September 15, 2020, after a year-long-battle with cancer.

He was born in Belarus, May 9, 1944, the son of Yuriy Yefremov and Anastasia Karpova Yefremova, and immigrated to America 25 years ago with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Alla Yefremov, daughter Olga Yefremova, son Yevgeniy Yefremov and his wife Sigita, and three grandchildren, Emilia, Livia and Alisa. There will be a memorial service for immediate family.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 19, 2020.
