|
|
STEPHENTOWN, NY - W. Clyde Hitchcock, 70, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was a self-employed master carpenter.
He is the son of Yvonne Wasley Hitchcock and the late William Hitchcock; father of Serena (Phil) Horn, Taylor (Heather) Hitchcock, Mason Hitchcock, Ryan (Saskia) Hitchcock and Mackenzie Hitchcock; "Poppycock" of Alesha and Devin Horn, Autumn, Avery and Desmin Hitchcock; brother of Diane Morris, Pamela (Brian) Feldman and Kevin Hitchcock.
Relatives and friends may call at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, 457 NY 43, Stephentown, NY on Monday, August 5th from 4-6 pm followed by a service at 6 pm. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 2, 2019