Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall & Higgins Funeral Home
457 New York Route 43
Stephentown, NY 12168
(518) 733-5362
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hall & Higgins Funeral Home
457 New York Route 43
Stephentown, NY 12168
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Hall & Higgins Funeral Home
457 New York Route 43
Stephentown, NY 12168
Resources
More Obituaries for W. Hitchcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. Clyde Hitchcock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
W. Clyde Hitchcock Obituary
STEPHENTOWN, NY - W. Clyde Hitchcock, 70, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was a self-employed master carpenter.

He is the son of Yvonne Wasley Hitchcock and the late William Hitchcock; father of Serena (Phil) Horn, Taylor (Heather) Hitchcock, Mason Hitchcock, Ryan (Saskia) Hitchcock and Mackenzie Hitchcock; "Poppycock" of Alesha and Devin Horn, Autumn, Avery and Desmin Hitchcock; brother of Diane Morris, Pamela (Brian) Feldman and Kevin Hitchcock.

Relatives and friends may call at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, 457 NY 43, Stephentown, NY on Monday, August 5th from 4-6 pm followed by a service at 6 pm. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of W.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now