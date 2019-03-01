Home

Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
W. Michael Root


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
W. Michael Root Obituary
Mr. W. Michael Root, 60, of Pittsfield, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Mass General Hospital in Boston after a long battle with cancer. Born in Pittsfield on September 28, 1958, the son of William and Olive Whitman Root, he attended Pittsfield schools and was a graduate of Taconic High School.

Mr. Root worked as a Tool Maker at Pittsfield Plastics Engineering in Pittsfield for many years. He had also worked for Precision Precast in Pittsfield.

Mike enjoyed the outdoors, especially time spent at his cottage in Great Barrington. He liked to ride his four-wheeler and snowmobile and having cookouts. Mike also enjoyed trips to Maine and spending time at the beach.

He is survived by his long-time companion, Rose LeFebvre and her daughter Tracy; a sister, Gale Rivers and her husband Dana and their daughter Amy and Michaels very good friend, Lynne Goodman-Leary.

Michael's friends and family would like to thank the staff at Mass General for the exceptional care they showed Mike and especially his nurse, Jess Perkins.

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Mr. W. Michael Root will be Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, with the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, officiating. Calling hours will be Sunday, prior to the service, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 1, 2019
