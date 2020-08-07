1/
Wallace H. Krumpholz
1955 - 2020
Wallace H. Krumpholz, age 64, of Walpole, Massachusetts passed away, suddenly, on Monday, August 3, 2020 in the Falmouth Hospital. Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on November 16, 1955, he was the son of the late Wallace and Ann (Harlow) Krumpholz. He was raised in Dalton, Massachusetts, attending Waconah High School, where he was a standout athlete on the baseball team. Following his graduation in 1973, Wallace continued his education at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where he met the love of his life, Kate Collins. After a couple of semesters at UMass, Wallace decided to change his career path and began working as a carpenter in the Southern New Hampshire/North Shore area.

After some time working in the carpentry field, Wallace decided to take a position with TASC in Reading, working in the software development department. He returned to his education, earning his bachelor's degree from Franklin Pierce College in 1992, with a focus in software engineering. A year later, on June 5, 1993, Wallace married his beloved wife, Kate, in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Exeter, New Hampshire, and shortly thereafter, they made their home in Walpole, Massachusetts.

Wallace's career continued now with Davox, while he began pursuing his master's degree from Boston University, which he earned in 1999. Following his graduation, Wallace took a position with General Dynamics in Taunton, continuing his career in software engineering. In addition to his master's from BU, Wallace earned his second master's degree in Systems Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Throughout his life, Wallace loved being outdoors. He looked forward to camping trips with his family and friends, initially sleeping in tents before upgrading to a pop-up trailer. As an avid fisherman, he spent countless hours on the water, always enjoying the thrill of reeling in the "big one." Wallace also loved summer vacations at the beach with his children, nieces, and nephews. Back at home, Wallace ensured his garden was well cared for, so it could produce his favorite vegetables. He enjoyed his quiet time too, playing his guitar or working with stained glass. His quiet time was interrupted any time his favorite teams were playing, so he could devote his attention to cheering them on. Most of all, Wallace treasured the time he spent surrounded by those he loved so dearly.

Beloved husband of Kate Collins.

Loving father of William W. Krumpholz, Marshall R. Krumpholz, and Kristen D. Krumpholz all of Walpole.

Brother of Lori Cone of Dalton and Gail Krumpholz of Pittsfield.

Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Wallace's Life Celebration on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole.

As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Wallace's family has decided that his funeral services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
August 6, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Wally's passing. We went to WRHS together. Wally was such a kind and gentle soul. His smile was contagious and his humor was unique. Wally will be greatly missed.
Darlene Masengo
August 5, 2020
Dear Kate and Family,

I was so saddened upon learning of Wally's passing. We worked together on the same team at GD in Taunton. He was a wonderful man. We had many great talks and would often talk about his wonderful family and all that was going on in the world. May he Rest In Peace May you be comforted by your great memories of life together.
Mike Buckley
August 5, 2020
Liana Popovich
August 5, 2020
Liana Popovich
