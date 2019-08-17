|
|
Walter C. Alward, Sr., 76, of Lenox, died Wednesday evening at Berkshire Medical Center with his family at his side.
Walter was born in Torrington, CT on April 23, 1943, the son of Cecil and Gertrude Irene Pellitier Alward. He was raised and educated in the Torrington and Winsted areas. Walt married the love of his life, the former Rosa Loring, in Tyringham, on August 21, 1965, and made their home in the Berkshires.
Mr. Alward was a Jack-of-all-trades, working at the Seabrook Nuclear Plant in his younger years, the Town of Lenox Highway Department, B&B Landscaping and most recently as a caretaker for an estate in Tyringham. Mr. Alward enjoyed woodworking, bird watching, traveling and following the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. Walt, however, got the most joy out of spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Besides his wife, Rosa Alward, of Lenox, those left behind to cherish his memories are his son, Walter C. Alward, Jr., of Lenox; his daughter, Heidi Nutt, of Lee; and his five grandchildren: Emily, Perry, Jade, Gavin and Delaney. In addition, he also leaves behind his close friends, Bert Williams and Tommy Curtin as well as his faithful dog, Bobo.
Mr. Alward was predeceased by his son-in-law, David Nutt who died in 2003.
Funeral Services for Walter Alward, Sr. will be held Wednesday, August 21st, 11AM at the Tyringham Union Church with the Rev. Janet McKinstry, pastor, presiding. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, August 20th from 4-6PM at the Kelly Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lee High School Gridiron Club in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St, Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 17, 2019