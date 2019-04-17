Home

Walter D. Drake


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter D. Drake Obituary
Walter D. Drake, 83, of Englewood, Florida, formerly of Hinsdale and Dalton, passed away April 11, 2019.

He was born in McGraw, NY on June 9, 1935, to Floyd and Laura Sherman Drake. He attended schools in Groton, NY.

Mr. Drake married the former Helen I. Karn on July 1, 1956.

He worked as an engineer for 42 years, retiring in 1995, having worked for General Electric and Lockheed Martin.

He was a member of the Berkshire Power and Sales Squadron, where he was an instructor. He enjoyed shuffle board, boating, fishing, gardening and was a volunteer for the Boy Scouts in Dalton.

Mr. Drake leaves behind his wife, Helen Drake of Florida; his son, Timothy D. Drake of Newberry, SC; two daughters, Debra L. Harris of Englewood, FL, and Lorri S. Russo of Bradenton, FL; eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; as well as his brother, Del Carr and his wife Kathy of McLean, NY.

He was predeceased by a son, Stephen W. Drake in 1976; a brother, Edward Carr and a sister, Shirley Schneider.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Drake will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's, in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St. Dalton, MA 01226.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 17, 2019
