1/1
Walter "Kerney" Gadson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Walter "Kerney" Gadson, age 72, of Rincon, GA, a former Pittsfield resident, died peacefully on June 15, 2020. Born in Hudson, NY, on September 9, 1947, he was the son of the late Solomon Gadson and Jannie Williams Norris. Educated in the local schools, he attended Pittsfield High School and Hudson Valley Community College. Kerney joined the U.S. Army and served several years prior to his discharge. Owner and operator of the HDR Construction Co. here, he later moved to Georgia to be closer to his relatives. Currently, he had been working at the Southeast Ready Mix as a team leader. He had also worked at the Pranami Food Mart and the Kroger Supermarket in Rincon.

A kind and patient listener, Walter never met a stranger. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid sports fan of both the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Hawks.

He was predeceased by his son, Tyrone Gadson, two grandchildren, Keenan and Jerel, and his sister, Angela Mobley.

He is survived by his children, Justin Gadson (Candice), Carey Pilot and Duke Moody, all of Pittsfield, and Jerome DelSoldato of Tybee Island, GA, a sister, Wesaline Gadson, and a brother Ellis Gadson (Diane), all of Pittsfield, 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Monday, August 3rd at 11:00 am in the Pittsfield Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery gate at 10:45. The Devanny-Condron Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-5988
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
We wanted you to know how much we care. Please know that we are here for you.
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved