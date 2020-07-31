Mr. Walter "Kerney" Gadson, age 72, of Rincon, GA, a former Pittsfield resident, died peacefully on June 15, 2020. Born in Hudson, NY, on September 9, 1947, he was the son of the late Solomon Gadson and Jannie Williams Norris. Educated in the local schools, he attended Pittsfield High School and Hudson Valley Community College. Kerney joined the U.S. Army and served several years prior to his discharge. Owner and operator of the HDR Construction Co. here, he later moved to Georgia to be closer to his relatives. Currently, he had been working at the Southeast Ready Mix as a team leader. He had also worked at the Pranami Food Mart and the Kroger Supermarket in Rincon.A kind and patient listener, Walter never met a stranger. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid sports fan of both the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Hawks.He was predeceased by his son, Tyrone Gadson, two grandchildren, Keenan and Jerel, and his sister, Angela Mobley.He is survived by his children, Justin Gadson (Candice), Carey Pilot and Duke Moody, all of Pittsfield, and Jerome DelSoldato of Tybee Island, GA, a sister, Wesaline Gadson, and a brother Ellis Gadson (Diane), all of Pittsfield, 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.Graveside services will be held Monday, August 3rd at 11:00 am in the Pittsfield Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery gate at 10:45. The Devanny-Condron Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care.