Walter James Whitaker, 89, of Lee, died at his home on Monday surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 23, 1929, in Chicopee, MA, the son of Harold and Vera Whitehouse Whitaker. He was a 1946 graduate of Chicopee High School and attended AIC in Springfield.
Mr. Whitaker was a member of the Air National Guard from 1951 to 1961 and served active duty from 1961-1962 in the US Air Force. He worked at J. Russell & Company as a purchasing agent in West Springfield and then at S&A Supply as a salesman in Gt. Barrington retiring in 1996.
He moved to Lee in 1971 with his wife, the former Joan M. Norton whom he married on September 3, 1955 in Housatonic, MA. She died on September 17, 2004.
Mr. Whitaker was a 50 year member of the Elm Belcher Masonic Lodge in Agawam, a member of the Lee Sportsman's Club and member of Trout Unlimited. He loved shooting trap and skeet, hunting pheasant with his bird dogs and fly fishing in Vermont.
He is survived by his three daughters: Susan W. Baker and her husband Ken of Tyringham, Eileen A. Ranzoni and her husband John of Lee and Diane K. Scarpa and her husband Lee of Lee; four grandchildren: Paula, Matt, Lisa and Michael and six great grandchildren: Lena, Grace, Emma, Gabe, Haley and Dalton.
Funeral Services for Walter Whitaker will be private for the family. His family would like to say Thank You to Kimball Farms Rehabilitation and Hospice Care in the Berkshires. Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the Shriners Hospital in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019