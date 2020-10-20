Mr. Walter J. Wilusz, 88, of East Road, Adams, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at Hillcrest Commons in Pittsfield. He was born in Adams on September 11, 1932, the only child of Joseph and Stacia (Banas) Wilusz. He was educated in Adams schools, and worked at the former Berkshire Fine Spinning Co. in Adams until the mill ceased operations. He then worked with his father on the family farm, where they raised and sold produce. He was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams. He is survived by an aunt, Mary Leja, and several cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and many aunts and uncles. A private graveside service will be held in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Adams. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, 877 South St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com