Walter John Horton Jr., 75 of Williamstown, MA died Friday May 17, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Pittsfield, MA on July 7, 1943 son of Walter John and Mary Bernadette (Rhinehart) Horton. He attended schools in Berkshire Village and Pittsfield High School.
Walter was a veteran of the US Air Force serving from 1960 to 1964.
He was last employed by Petricca Construction Co. where he worked for many years until his retirement. Walter was a member of the Williamstown American Legion and the Laborers Union Local #473. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and travel. He especially enjoyed maintaining his home and working on cars.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Rosemary E. (Duda) Horton, whom he married on August 3, 1963 and two sons- Walter John "Trey" Horton III and his wife, Tracy of Pittsfield and Wayne Edward Horton and his wife, Judith of Adams. He also leaves five grandchildren including Alexander, Jacob, John, Marlena and Andrew; and three sisters including Veronica "Bonnie" Garrity of Lanesboro; Esther O. Hovey of Troy, NY and Bernadette C. Hovey of Philadelphia, PA and nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Walter John Horton Jr. are private. Memorial donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOE FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 23, 2019