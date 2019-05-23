Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter John Horton Jr.


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter John Horton Jr. Obituary
Walter John Horton Jr., 75 of Williamstown, MA died Friday May 17, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Pittsfield, MA on July 7, 1943 son of Walter John and Mary Bernadette (Rhinehart) Horton. He attended schools in Berkshire Village and Pittsfield High School.

Walter was a veteran of the US Air Force serving from 1960 to 1964.

He was last employed by Petricca Construction Co. where he worked for many years until his retirement. Walter was a member of the Williamstown American Legion and the Laborers Union Local #473. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and travel. He especially enjoyed maintaining his home and working on cars.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Rosemary E. (Duda) Horton, whom he married on August 3, 1963 and two sons- Walter John "Trey" Horton III and his wife, Tracy of Pittsfield and Wayne Edward Horton and his wife, Judith of Adams. He also leaves five grandchildren including Alexander, Jacob, John, Marlena and Andrew; and three sisters including Veronica "Bonnie" Garrity of Lanesboro; Esther O. Hovey of Troy, NY and Bernadette C. Hovey of Philadelphia, PA and nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Walter John Horton Jr. are private. Memorial donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOE FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now