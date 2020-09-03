Walter Lee Manning, 73, of Pittsfield, MA passed away August 29, 2020 at his home.



Born in Canton, Mississippi on January 28, 1947, he was the son of James and Bioleen Manning.



Mr. Manning worked for over 20 years at Jean's Cleaners and he also worked for Lampiasi's Bakery.



He was a member of Price Memorial AME Zion Church.



Walter leaves behind his daughters, Brett Westbrook and partner Jeremy Random of Pittsfield, Whitney Leydet and husband Vincent Leydet of Pittsfield and Sherine Hamilton of Pittsfield; his brothers, James, Willie Lee, John Wesley, Henry and Edward Lee Manning. He is also survived by his parenting partner, Theresa Moss of Stephentown, NY; and grandchildren, Imari Westbrook, Neah Leydet, and Deontae, Kemetree and Detrie Hamilton.



FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Elder Services in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store