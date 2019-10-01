|
Walter Linkovich, 93, of Sandisfield passed away peacefully among close friends on Saturday September 28, 2019 at Berkshire Rehab and Skilled Nursing Facility in Sandisfield. Walter, son of William and Rose Linkovich, was born on September 20, 1926. He was raised humbly, learning to be self-sufficient working hard on his family farm where they raised livestock to feed themselves, and sold milk, cheese and butter to the community.
After graduating from Lee High School in 1945, Walter served his country with the U.S. Army during World War II. When he returned home, he attended Wilson Tech, where he learned the electrical trade. He worked for Johnson Electric in Newington, CT for 20 years. After which, he continued work as the community electrician. He was one of the most well known and beloved men in town. He was also a member of the Sandisfield American Legion Post #0456.
Walter leaves behind his closest niece, Lorraine Slepski of Wethersfield CT and his nephew, Stanley Linkovich and wife Kathy, of West Danville VT. He is also survived by his niece Donna Guidi, of Torrington CT, two grand-nephews, Scott and William, and two grand-nieces, Danielle and Allison.
Walter was predeceased by two brothers, Mike and Stanley Linkovich and two sisters, Helen Kokoszka and Arlene Finkle.
He also leaves behind a whole community of friends, and will be especially missed by his very best friend, Dana Beardsley.
Calling hours will be held at Birches-Roy Funeral Home 33 South St., Great Barrington MA on Friday October 4th from 4:00pm-6:00pm.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 10:00am, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Valley church, Sheffield. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Mill River Cemetery. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 1, 2019