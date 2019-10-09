|
Mr. Walter R. Weller, 69, of Pittsfield, passed away at home on Sunday, September 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on April 12, 1950, the son of the late Irving and Daisy Weller, he earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Bryant College.
Walter worked as a vending mechanic for Canteen for 35 years. After his retirement in 2013, he worked part time in transportation for Petricca.
Walter loved spending time with his family, and always looked forward to visits from his grandchildren. He was an avid New England sports fan, and was a computer wizard who always found time to assist others with tech support. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends at O'Laughlin's.
Walter was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, June Marie Burns, who passed away on September 19, 2018. He is survived by his three children; Michael Weller (Rosa Ruscetta) of Pittsfield, Matthew Weller of Pittsfield, and Laura Weller (Steven Adams) of Rhode Island, as well as his four grandchildren; Dominic Michael Weller (14 yrs.), Ava Marie Weller (6 yrs.), Chase Alexander Adams (6 yrs.), and Isla June Adams (1 yr.).
Funeral Notice:
Calling hours for Walter and June Marie Weller will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:30 am until 11:30 a.m. at Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA., 01201. Burial will be private. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
