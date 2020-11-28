Walter R. Saylor, also known as Bob, 91, of Lenox, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born in Kingsport, TN, on January 28, 1929, the son of the late Lloyd and Sibyl Verbal Saylor, he graduated from East Tennessee State University with a bachelor's degree in Business.
Walter was a United States Army veteran and served in the Finance Corp for two years.
Following his time in the service, Walter worked as an Account Executive for American ENKA Corporation in NYC, after being transferred from Asheville, NC.
Among many things, he very much enjoyed basketball, which he not only played in college, but also for ENKA. He enjoyed playing golf and gardening.
Walter is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Patsy Williams Saylor, whom he married on November 8, 1952. He leaves behind his children, Donna Weber, and Linda Brogan (Gary Brogan), as well as his grandchildren, Nichole Brogan, Danielle Albanese (Clyde Albanese), and Owen Weber (Sarah Thein-Weber). He is also survived by his great grandchildren Charlotte Cruz, Dagmar Weber, and Einar Weber. Besides his parents, Walter was predeceased by his son-in-law, Richard Weber.
Funeral Notice:
There will be no formal funeral services for Mr. Walter R. Saylor. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.