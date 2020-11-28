1/1
Walter "Bob" Saylor
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter R. Saylor, also known as Bob, 91, of Lenox, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born in Kingsport, TN, on January 28, 1929, the son of the late Lloyd and Sibyl Verbal Saylor, he graduated from East Tennessee State University with a bachelor's degree in Business.

Walter was a United States Army veteran and served in the Finance Corp for two years.

Following his time in the service, Walter worked as an Account Executive for American ENKA Corporation in NYC, after being transferred from Asheville, NC.

Among many things, he very much enjoyed basketball, which he not only played in college, but also for ENKA. He enjoyed playing golf and gardening.

Walter is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Patsy Williams Saylor, whom he married on November 8, 1952. He leaves behind his children, Donna Weber, and Linda Brogan (Gary Brogan), as well as his grandchildren, Nichole Brogan, Danielle Albanese (Clyde Albanese), and Owen Weber (Sarah Thein-Weber). He is also survived by his great grandchildren Charlotte Cruz, Dagmar Weber, and Einar Weber. Besides his parents, Walter was predeceased by his son-in-law, Richard Weber.

Funeral Notice:

There will be no formal funeral services for Mr. Walter R. Saylor. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved