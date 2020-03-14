|
|
Walter Scott Vogt, 84 of North Adams, MA died on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Williamstown Commons. He was born in Jamaica, NY on August 1, 1935 a son of the late Frederick W. Vogt and Agnes (Scott) Vogt Roberts. He was a graduate of Huntington High School in Huntington, NY. He attended Berkshire Community College and the Salvation Army School for Officer Training in Bronx, NY. He came to North Adams as an officer in charge at the local Salvation Army. In 1992 Walter married Joyce Lataif.
Mr. Vogt was an ordained minister preaching at the Briar Chapel in Savoy on Sundays and, when needed, was a substitute pastor at the First Baptist Church in Adams. In his early employment he was a social worker at North Adams Regional Hospital, and an assistant foreman at the Wall Streeter Shoe Company. Walter was a longtime accountant for RJ Widen Tannery in North Adams, the Old Stone Mill in Adams, and the SS Pierce Co. (later known as Kraft Food) in Chicopee, MA as well as an accountant for Beloit Co, Lenox Division. He prepared individual income taxes for over 40 years throughout Berkshire County.
Walter enjoyed going on cruises for vacations. He played several instruments including trumpet, coronet, euphonium and tuba. He played in both his high school band and the Salvation Army band. He also sang in the church choir at St. Elizabeth of Hungary for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Lataif and his four children Nancy Boguslawski, Bonnie Falzo, James Vogt and Walter S. Vogt, Jr. He also leaves seven grandchildren, one great grandchild and a sister, Marion Phillips from Georgia. He was predeceased by his brother, Frederick and his sister, Roberta.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A celebration of Walter Vogt's life will take place Thursday March 19, 2020 at 11AM at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in the family plot in Southview Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 10-11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army or the through the funeral Home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 14, 2020