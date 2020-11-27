Mrs. Wanda Ann Kieltyka died on November 24, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She was born in Savoy on July 22, 1924, the daughter of the late Augustine and Julia (Gawlak) Gancarz. She attended schools in Adams.She was a communicant of Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams. She was the wife of the late Edmund A. Kieltyka whom she married on June 9, 1945. Together, they were the owners and operators of Greylock View Farm in Adams.She was an active participant at the Vigil for Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening, country living and her beloved Red Sox. Most of all, she loved all of her immediate and extended family. Anyone who came to visit would be offered coffee, pie, and even a meal as they walked through the door. She is survived by four daughters; Susan Frost (Richard) of Adams, Millie Maxwell of Lenox, Frances Kieltyka of Gallupville, New York, and Sharyn Alibozek (Gary) of Adams; two sisters, Celia Bloniarz of Westfield and Helen Michalski of Pittsfield; eight grandchildren, Richard Frost (Jill) of Newton, MA, Stephanie Frost and her partner Stephen Norton of Peachtree Corners Georgia, Michael Smollar (Larissa) of Media Pennsylvania, Karey Gallagher (John) of Washington DC., Jennifer Maxwell of Lenox, Kimberly Maxwell and her partner Sean Ruhlen of Honolulu Hawaii, Ashton Alibozek (Kelley) of Adams, Garrett Alibozek of Adams, eight great-grandchildren, Bennett and Noah Reynolds Frost, James, Ellie and Abigail Gallagher, Juliana Smollar, Carson Alibozek, Leo Jasper Maxwell and many nieces and nephews .She was predeceased by five sisters, Katherine Bienek, Blanche Gebrowski, Adella Czubryt, Stacia Krzeminski, Rose Colley, and three brothers John, Walter, and Alfred Gancarz. A mass celebrating her life will take place at a later time. A graveside service will occur at 11:00 AM on Monday November 30, 2020 at Saint Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery in Adams. Due to current regulations, use of face masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced at the cemetery. There will be no calling hours. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Edmund and Wanda Kieltyka Scholarship Fund at the Stockbridge School of Agriculture, University of Massachusetts, 134 Hicks Way, Amherst MA 01003-9270. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com