Wanda S. Blasi, of North Adams, MA died Tuesday March 24 2020 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in Blouza, Lebanon on February 8, 1935, a daughter of Isor and Zarifi Simon. She was educated in Lebanon and came to the United States in 1953. Wanda was a homemaker and an entrepreneur. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Wanda enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
She was the widow of Joseph Blasi who died on March 21, 2008. Survivors include five daughters- Ann Marie Blasi of North Adams; Jo-Ann (Doug) Caron of Shaftsbury, VT; Katherine Blasi of Cape Canaveral, FL; Linda (John) DiLego of North Adams and Brenda Lee Blasi of North Adams. She also leaves four grandchildren- Brett Caron, Jake DiLego, Jesse DiLego, and Amber Jean Blasi; two great grandchildren- Lilly and Ivy; a brother- Sarkis Khalil of Lebanon and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son- Jon Christopher Blasi who died on October 23, 2009 and two sisters and three brothers are deceased.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Wanda Blasi will be at a later date. Burial will be in Southview cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to Williamstown Commons or HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 27, 2020