Wanda Harriet Jester Robinson, 88, a resident of Sugar Hill, Dalton, and a long time resident of Lanesborough, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Springside of Pittsfield.
Born in New Britain, Conn., a daughter of Frank and Ruth Jackson Jester, she was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Mrs. Robinson was employed by General Electric Company in Financial Technical Support in the Ordnance Systems Division. She retired with over 25 years of service.
Her husband, Richard Walter Robinson, whom she married May 17, 1952, died September 26, 2008.
Mrs. Robinson is survived by ten nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services for Wanda Jester Robinson were private with burial in
Mountain View Cemetery in Lanesborough. A celebration of life is being planned for Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Wanda's rescue dog, Joy, to No Greater Love Animal Rescue of Buhl, Alabama, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
