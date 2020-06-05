Wanda J. Lindsey, 55 of Pittsfield passed away at home on May 30, 2020. Born in New Lebanon she was the daughter of Roy Herrick Sr. and the late Mary (Paff) Herrick. Wanda was a parishioner at St. Mark's Church and volunteered to help citizens in need with Meals On Wheels. She was a former kick boxer instructor with the YMCA in Pittsfield for many years. Wanda loved animals and will be especially missed by her dogs, Buddy, Dunkin and Marley.
Wanda is survived by her father Roy Herrick Sr.; daughters, Kera and Diedra Lindsey; brother, Roy A. Herrick Jr.; sister, Ginny Bingham; former husband Edward Lindsey and several nieces and nephews.
A private viewing will be held, and she will be laid to rest in the family plot in Old Chatham Union Cemetery. Donations in Wanda's memory may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 5, 2020.