Ward Hatch, age 90, of New Lebanon, NY, passed away peacefully in his sleep early in the morning on July 7, 2020 in Gilbert, AZ. Betty, his wife of 72 years, was at his side.



He is also survived by all three of his children, Mick (Lisa) of Milwaukee, WI, Randy (Ann Whitney) of Hancock, MA, and Kim of Chandler, AZ; three grandchildren, Stuart (Kara) of Chicago, IL, Andy (Caitlin) of Dodgeville, WI, and Gillian (Drew) of Charlottesville, VA; and two great-grandchildren, Augie and Gillian, both of Dodgeville, WI.



Ward was born on August 4, 1929, in Pittsfield, MA, one of ten children of Frank and Rose Hatch of Canaan, NY. He lived most of his life in New Lebanon, where he was the founder and long-time head of Ward S. Hatch Mechanical Contracting Corp., which is now run by his son, Randy. He also founded and ran Ward's Realty and was a long-time member of the Lions Club.



A celebration of Ward's life will be held in New Lebanon at a time and place to be determined.



