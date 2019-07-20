|
Warren Alfred Larson, age 83, of 4 Constitution Drive, Lanesborough, MA, died on July 13th at his home of 52 years, surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
Born in Milford, MA, on September 21, 1935, the son of Hugo V. and Vera W. W. (Warren) Larson, he attended Milford schools. At Milford High School, he participated in football and basketball, and during his senior year (Class of 1953), he was Student Council President, Class Treasurer, and Valedictorian.
Warren graduated from Brown University in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He was an Air Force ROTC student and received his commission as a Second Lieutenant at graduation. After a year's employment with E. I. DuPont in Buffalo, NY as a Production Supervisor, he served three years in the Air Force at Charleston AFB, SC as a Chief of Administration.
Following his military service, Warren was employed at Sprague Electric Company in North Adams, MA for more than 29 years. He attained the position of Engineering Manager in the Tantalum Department, and for the last three years of his employment, before his retirement in January 1991, served as Quality Control Manager.
Warren was a member of the Mystic Lodge of Masons in Pittsfield, MA, the Berkshire Royal Arch Chapter of Masons, and the former Sprague Management Club. He was an avid traveler in his conversion van, visiting the 49 continental states and making more than 20 trips to Key West, FL. He enjoyed gardening, baseball card collecting, photography, and all sporting activities, including hunting, fishing, and attending sporting events, particularly baseball games. He was a passionate Boston Red Sox fan for more than 70 years, and like his uncles, was a devoted supporter of Milford Legion Baseball.
Warren was predeceased by his wife, Anne Marie Clement, of 58 years, whom he married on June 8, 1957. He leaves his four children: Kenneth P. Larson of Kingston, MA, his wife, Pamela (Munro) and their children Joshua (his wife Sarah (Waitkus) and their son Oliver), Erika and Annika; Steven M. Larson of Lanesborough, MA, his wife, Kathy (Bondini) and their children Timothy, Johanna, and Michael; Joseph E. Larson of Billerica, MA, his wife, Kimberley (Bulger) and their children Samantha, Connor, Brooke, and Jack; Sandra A. Gray of Milford, MA, her husband, Ronald, owners and occupants of the Larson family homestead, and their son, Ryan. Their daughter, Jacqueline Anne Gray, who was a light in her grandfather's life, predeceased her grandfather.
Warren also leaves his sister Joyce Daubar, and her husband, Justin, of East Lyme, CT, as well as many nephews and nieces whom he loved. His sister, June Carlson, and her husband, Carl, both predeceased him.
In lieu of a funeral or church service, Warren's wish was to have a Celebration of Life gathering. There will be two gatherings: one gathering in Lanesborough at The Brookhouse Sports Pub & Restaurant, 650 Cheshire Road on Saturday, July 27th from noon to 3pm, and one gathering in Milford at Sandra and Ron Gray's home at 157 Congress Street in Milford on Saturday, August 3rd, starting at 1pm.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 20, 2019