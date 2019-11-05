|
Warren E. Wood, 93, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 surrounded by his family at Williamstown Commons.
He was born in North Adams on January 12, 1926. Warren was the son of the late Ray and Laura (Gauthier) Wood. He attended local schools and lived his entire life on Wood Road in Clarksburg until July 2016 when he entered Williamstown Commons. He was a US Army Veteran. After his service in the Army he went to work at Northeast Wood Products in Pownal, VT. He worked there his entire career of over 50 years retiring at the age of 77 as a sawyer. In 1978 Northern Logger Magazine called him one of the best hardwood sawyers in New England.
Warren enjoyed gardening and for years ran a farm stand. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling.
He was married 69 years on August 16, 2016 to the late Doris L. (Dolle) Wood who passed away on August 20, 2016.
Warren is survived by his three children: Warren D. Wood and his wife Susan and Robert M. Wood and his wife Beverly both of Pittsfield, MA and his daughter Deborah A. Walker and her husband Joel of Granby, MA.
Warren is also survived by a brother Donald R. Wood and his wife Alta of Sun City, AZ and a sister Claire Duxbury of Hingham, MA. He is also survived by three brothers-in-law, Charles Dolle and his wife Shirley of Pownal, VT, Wallace Dolle and Carl Dolle and his wife Shirley of Stamford, VT and one sister-in-law Alice (Dolle) Brown of Williamstown. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Warren leaves his five granddaughters, Heather Wood, Autumn Wood-Howard, Sara Wood and her fiancee Dawud Davis, Jennifer Fournier and her husband Jeremy and Kristin Prewand her husband Richard. He also leaves ten great grandchildren: Harmony Wood, Zoe Butterworth, Michael Wood, Savannah Howard, Elijah and Jaxen Davis, twins Bradley and Kayla Fournier and Kaylee and Riley Prew.
He was predeceased by his sister Virginia (Wood) Nelson and her husband William and a brother in law Roger Duxbury. The family would like to thank the staff at Williamstown Commons for their excellent care of Warren during his stay there.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Warren Wood will be held at the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home West Chapels, 521 West Main St. from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019. A service will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Clarksburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Clarksburg Fire Company in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 5, 2019