Wayne A. Giles
1954 - 2020
Wayne A. Giles, 66, of School Street, Cheshire, died Tuesday evening, November 3, 2020, at his home.

Born in Adams on February 9, 1954, the son of Walter and Blanche Rokita Giles, he was a 1972

graduate of Hoosac Valley High School.

A machinist by trade, Mr. Giles was a 25-year employee of General Electric Company Power Transformer Department and its successor Lockheed-Martin, and then worked more than 20 years for O.W. Landergren.

He was a fan of Boston Bruins hockey.

Mr. Giles is survived by his son, Nathan "Nate" Giles and wife Tisha of Pittsfield; his daughter, Dawn Mott and husband Matt of Cheshire; and three grandchildren, Brady, Kaitlin, and Aria.

FUNERAL NOTICE: There are no funeral services being planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Elizabeth Freeman Center in care of DERY-CHESHIRE FUNERAL HOME, P.O. Box 445, Cheshire.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 10, 2020.
