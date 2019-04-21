|
|
Wayne Edward West, 72, of Sandwich, MA, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Cape Cod Hospital. He was the husband of Karen L. (Player) West.
Born in Boston, MA, a son of the late Edward and Evelyn (Houston) West.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He had worked as an International Consultant. He was a member of the N.R.A and also the Bass River Rod & Gun Club.
Besides his wife of 33 years, he is survived by three sons, Eric West and his wife Lyn, Todd West and his wife Melanie, Tom Fraser and his wife Tracy, and predeceased by his son Joe Fraser. He is also survived by brothers, Mark West and his wife Sandy, Jeff West and his wife Louise and Ronald West; grandchildren, Lindsay, Todd, Teagan and Caleigh and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jason and Sofia. He was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Blair and grandson, Jason Rutan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Corpus Christi Parish 324 Quaker Meeting House Road East Sandwich, MA. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home 154 Route 6A Sandwich, MA. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Davenport-Mugar Cancer Center at Cape Cod Hospital.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019