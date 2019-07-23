|
|
Wayne Michael Allard Sr, age 58, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away July 11, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
He was born in Pittsfield on March 27, 1961, to the late Bernard N. Allard, Sr. and Elizabeth M. Harrison Allard.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Erin M. Ramsey of Pittsfield; children: Wayne Jr, Christin, Andrew and Trevor Allard all of Adams; two biological grandchildren: Carson and Camden Durant; his siblings: Bernard Allard, Jr, Debbie Levesque, Susan Rondeau (Philip), and Joseph Allard (Diane); also his uncle, Wilfred C Harrison, aunt, Barbara A Harrison, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He worked in various capacities in the area: Waverly, James River Mill, Bland Electric, BCAC.
Funeral services for Mr. Allard will be held, Wed July 31, 2019 at 6pm (5pm to view pictures, memorabilia, and meet his family) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 470 E. New Lenox Rd, Pittsfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moments House in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. To view full obituary, please visit www.deryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 23, 2019