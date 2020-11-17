Wayne Michael Hassan, 56, of Pittsfield, MA died on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home.



Born in Pittsfield on January 17, 1964, he was the son of Kenneth Hassan and the late Barbara Ann (Bishop) Hassan. Wayne attended schools in North Adams and Adams, MA.



Wayne loved fishing, horseback riding, country music, his cats, his Lord and hanging out with his friends. He would always leave you by saying "God bless you" and/or "love you man".



Wayne leaves his Dad, Kenneth E. Hassan and step mom, Barbara Davis-Hassan of Lanesboro; his sisters, Kimberly Hassan and Dawn Hassan-Mahar of Adams; and half brothers Kenneth Hassan (wife JoAnn) of Lanesboro and Michael Hassan of Pittsfield; and Kenny Jean (Chubby) of Arizona. Wayne also leaves his Uncle Boughton (Jerry) Hassan of Pownal, VT; Uncle Jack B. Hassan, Lanesboro, deceased October 2017 (wife Linda); Aunt Linda Lander (husband Bill) of Pittsfield; Aunt Eugenie Richardson of Pittsfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



