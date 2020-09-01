1/
Wayne Thomas Burke
1944 - 2020
Wayne Thomas Burke, 76 of Hinsdale, MA died peacefully on Monday July 27, 2020 at home after losing his battle with cancer in Wolcott, CT.

He was born on April 3, 1944 in Pittsfield, MA and was raised in Hinsdale, MA by his parents Beatrice Shepard Burke and Stanley Burke.

He is survived by his sister Patricia Lampro George, nephews, nieces and cousins. Wayne is survived by his his son, Jason B. Burke (fiance Jessica Best), Kellie J. Burke, his two step-daughters Theresa M. Fryer (husband, Terry), Laurie A. Varelas (husband, Dean). Eight grandchildren; Dean II., Alex, Breanna, Caitlin, Savannah, Tristin, Aidan and Vendella and great-grandchild Isabella.

Wayne was predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Patsy (O'Keefe) Burke, who passed on March 6, 2015 and two sisters Billie Hunt, Jean Arnold and brother Richard Burke.

He was the maintenance supervisor at Crane & Company from 1973 to 2010 where he retired. He was an avid outdoorsman and would spend hours hunting without a compass or a cell phone. He could rebuild a vintage engine with looking at a manual. Wayne loved riding his motorcycle during his free time.

He was, in our opinion, the best Poppie anyone could have, loving and generous, and will be deeply missed.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 1, 2020.
