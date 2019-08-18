|
Wayne V. Goodrich, 79, of Port Charlotte, FL, previously of Pittsfield, MA, passed away on May 22, 2019. Wayne had a career with General Electric, which spanned 32 years. He also belonged to the Berkshire Hills Country Club. Wayne proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. At age 70, he was delighted to achieve his first "hole in one" at Duffy's in Port Charlotte, FL.
He leaves behind his son Shawn and his wife, a brother Arthur and sister-in-law, and his sister, Linda. He is also survived by his loving wife, Susan, and their 4 grandchildren.
Services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 SR 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019