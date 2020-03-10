|
Wendy E. Brown, daughter of Donna and Archie (Chipper) Brown of Milford, NH, and sister to Clara Brown of Providence, RI, died in Lee, MA, on Feb. 27, 2020, ending a life-long struggle with mental illness. She was born in Nashua, NH, on Oct. 27, 1992. Wendy lived the first four years of her life in Lyndeborough, then moved to Milford. Wendy attended Milford Elementary and Middle schools through grade 7 prior to transferring to New Leaf Academy in Bend, Oregon. Wendy returned to Milford/Wilton for her sophomore year of high school at High Mowing, a year that Wendy described as the happiest time of her life. Shortly after her 18th birthday Wendy sought treatment for her illness at the Austen Riggs Center in Stockbridge, MA, where she remained for almost four years. Although Wendy was eventually to spend a year in Boston continuing to pursue treatment, the Berkshires was the place she loved and called home.
When Wendy was well, she enjoyed skiing and white-water river rafting. She was an avid writer. Most of all she enjoyed talking with friends. Wendy's wit and humor will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to immediate family Wendy leaves behind her grandmother Patricia Berntson of Milford, and her grandparents Robin and Donald Brown of Groton, CT.
There are no calling hours. There will be a memorial service at the Church of our Saviour in Milford on Saturday, March 14, at 11:00 a.m. On Sunday, May 3, at 1:00 p.m. at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, MA, there will be a memorial gathering to remember Wendy's life. All are welcome to both events. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may send donations to the High Mowing School, 222 Issac Frye Hwy., Wilton, NH 03086, in memory of Wendy Brown.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 10, 2020