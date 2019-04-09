|
Wendy Lou LaRocque, 72, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away April 5, 2019 at home. She was born in Pittsfield on September 5, 1946 to Robert and Helenruth Goodrow Maynard, Sr.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. LaRocque will be held, THURSDAY, April 11, 2019 at 11:30am at St. Stevens Church in Pittsfield. Calling hours will be held, WEDNESDAY, April 10, 2019 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. To view full obituary, please visit www.deryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 9, 2019