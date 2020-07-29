1/1
Wendy L. Rippeon
1965 - 2020
Ms. Wendy L. Rippeon, 55, of Hinsdale, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on April 3, 1965, the daughter of the late Charlie and Marion Watkins Rippeon, she graduated from Wahconah High School in 1983.

Wendy worked diligently as a self-employed housekeeper for over ten years.

Of many things, she enjoyed curling up with a good book, completing a puzzle or two, and trips to her favorite casino, Foxwoods. Wendy adored her family, and especially loved cooking meals for them. Spending time with them always brought a smile to her face and joy to her heart. Wendy had a soft spot for animals and loved all of them dearly.

Besides her children, Jason Ferin, Jeremy Ferin and his fiance Sara, and Amber Larkin and her husband Colin, Wendy is survived by her life partner, David Trombley, as well as her siblings, Brian Rippeon, and Jill Tetreault and husband Robert. She also leaves behind five grandchildren Colton, Hayleigh, Aubree, Audrey, and Ayda. She is survived by her grandmother, Lily Watkins and her nieces, Sara and Melissa Wehry.

Funeral Notice:

There will be no formal funeral services for Ms. Wendy L Rippeon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hinsdale Fire Department or the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 29, 2020.
