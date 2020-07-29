1/
Wendy Lee Provost
1970 - 2020
Wendy Lee Provost, 50, of Lee, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at home with her family by her side.

She was born in Pittsfield on May 21, 1970, the daughter of John Warner and the late Madeline Dean Warner. She was employed by the Berkshire County Head Start Program as a bus monitor for the past 18 years. Wendy was involved in The Special Olympics, the Run for Life, and was active in the Lee School System. She would best be remembered as a dedicated and loving mom and friend to many, always quick to lend a helping hand.

Besides her father, John Warner, of Vermont, Wendy leaves behind her life-partner, Wilbur "Willie" Lampert, of Lee; her children: Kenneth Provost (Tessa), Jacob Provost (Amelia), and Krystal Provost, all of Lee; her sister, Brenda Cleary (Joseph) of Great Barrington, and her brother, Jeffrey Provost, of North Adams.

Wendy was predeceased by her mother, Madeline Dean Warner and her brothers: James Joseph and David Provost.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will not be any formal services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Wendy's memory would be appreciated to the Berkshire County Head Start Program in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238. If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
