Wendy M. (Bolton) Gailes, 78, of 138 South Canaan Rd., Canaan, CT died Thursday morning October 29, 2020 at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT. She was the wife of Thomas Gailes. Wendy was born in England, daughter of the late James and Ivy Bolton.
Wendy was a restaurateur. She and her husband Tom, operated both the Depot Pub and Grub in Canaan, CT and Limey's in Sheffield, MA. Wendy was a Gold Star Mother as her son Master Sergeant Wade Gailes Delta Force predeceased his mother.
In addition to her husband Wendy is survived by her son Ward of Canaan, CT. Her two brothers Barry and Christopher both of England. Her four grandchildren; Thomas Gailes III of Canaan, CT; Nicole Smith of Albany, NY; Zachary Gailes of Baltimore, MD; and Megan Smith of Washington, DC. Wendy is also survived by her great-grandson Mason Smith of Albany, NY.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm in St. Joseph's Cemetery Cemetery Road, Canaan, CT 06018. There are no calling hours due to the continuing pandemic. Memorial donations may be made in Wendy's memory to a charity of the donor's choice
. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St., Canaan, CT 06018.