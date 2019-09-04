Home

Wendy S. (Lane) Wright, 59, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born in Pittsfield, MA to the late Helen (Harris) and Francis Lane, Sr. She was a graduate of Gateway Regional, she received her Associates Degree from Holyoke Community College and her Bachelor's Degree from Smith College. Wendy worked in human resources for Abilities Unlimited, The Carson Center and recently for Berkshire County Arc, all community service organizations, she served on the Board of Directors for the Huntington Health Care Center, she enjoyed photography, was an avid painter, writer and enjoyed working in her garden. Wendy was a very loving, caring compassionate person with great faith, she truly loved helping people. Wendy is survived by her beloved husband of 39 years, David A. Wright of Montgomery, her loving children, Dana M. Aden and her husband David of Oregon, David A. Wright, Jr. of Oregon and Seth N. Wright and his wife, June of Montgomery, her brother Gary Lane of Lee, her cherished grandchildren, Christian, Isabella and Josiah and two great grandchildren, Titus and Evelyn and her faithful dog, Honey. She was predeceased by a brother, Francis Lane, Jr. and a sister Patty O'Brien. Visiting hours for Wendy will be held on Wednesday from 4-6:30PM in the Firtion Adams FS, 75 Broad St. Westfield, with a Funeral Service at 6:30PM. Burial will be private for the family in N. Becket Cemetery. www.firtionadams.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019
