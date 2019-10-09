Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
8:30 AM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy T. Hubbard


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy T. Hubbard Obituary
Wendy Teresa Hubbard, 46, of 80 Nancy Avenue, Pittsfield, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born on August 4, 1973 in Winsted, Conn., a daughter of Pearl McLellan Grant, she attended Pittsfield schools and was a graduate of Berkshire Community College's Licensed Practical Nursing program.

Mrs. Hubbard was employed by Berkshire Health Systems as a nurse for 17 years retiring in 2014.

Wendy is remembered by her family as "She was fabulous!"

She enjoyed traveling and playing poker.

Her husband, Jeffrey Alan Hubbard, whom she married September 2, 1995, died February 27, 2016.

Mrs. Hubbard is survived by her mother, Pearl Grant, of Pittsfield; her sister, Stacy M. (and husband Desmond) Phillip along with their daughters, Raya and Nahla of Pittsfield; her brother, Acil D. York of Presque Isle, Maine; her son, Albert Jeffrey "A.J." Hubbard of Pittsfield; her mother-in-law, Rita A. Hubbard of Pittsfield; her brother-in-law, Alan (and wife, Sandi) Hubbard of Pittsfield and their daughter, Olivia Hubbard, all of Pittsfield; as well as several nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be held THURSDAY, October 10, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church con-celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Administrator pro tem and Rev. Peter M. Naranjo II. Calling hours will be Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now