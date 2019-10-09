|
Wendy Teresa Hubbard, 46, of 80 Nancy Avenue, Pittsfield, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born on August 4, 1973 in Winsted, Conn., a daughter of Pearl McLellan Grant, she attended Pittsfield schools and was a graduate of Berkshire Community College's Licensed Practical Nursing program.
Mrs. Hubbard was employed by Berkshire Health Systems as a nurse for 17 years retiring in 2014.
Wendy is remembered by her family as "She was fabulous!"
She enjoyed traveling and playing poker.
Her husband, Jeffrey Alan Hubbard, whom she married September 2, 1995, died February 27, 2016.
Mrs. Hubbard is survived by her mother, Pearl Grant, of Pittsfield; her sister, Stacy M. (and husband Desmond) Phillip along with their daughters, Raya and Nahla of Pittsfield; her brother, Acil D. York of Presque Isle, Maine; her son, Albert Jeffrey "A.J." Hubbard of Pittsfield; her mother-in-law, Rita A. Hubbard of Pittsfield; her brother-in-law, Alan (and wife, Sandi) Hubbard of Pittsfield and their daughter, Olivia Hubbard, all of Pittsfield; as well as several nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be held THURSDAY, October 10, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church con-celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Administrator pro tem and Rev. Peter M. Naranjo II. Calling hours will be Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019