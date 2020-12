Wesley A. Williamson, 96, of Stephentown, NY passed away in the comfort of his home on December 1st after a long wonderful life. A graveside service at the Berlin Cemetery and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please visit WWW.Devanny-Condron.com for a full tribute and service updates. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Williamson may be made payable to: "Berlin Volunteer Fire Department" in care of the funeral home.