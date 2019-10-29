|
Weston Leigh Zarek, 23, of 113 Church Street, Cheshire, died unexpectedly October 23, 2019. He was born July 5, 1996 in North Adams, Massachusetts.
Weston was a people person who had a smile and a laugh for everyone. He was loved by many. In his youth, Weston was a championship basketball player with the Police Basketball Team and played soccer for many years. His skateboarding, snowmobiling and dirt bike riding brought admirers from far and wide. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He graduated Hoosac Valley High School in 2014, Universal Technical Institute (UTI) at Norwood, MA in 2015, and Marine Basic Training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in 2016. He was a member of the Marine Reserves. Weston worked for J. Allen's Restaurant and for J. Wooliver Roofing.
He is survived by his father Stanley (Tom) Zarek, Jr., and his wife Grace Aspinall of Clifton, Virginia, his mother Sandra Burbank Zarek of North Adams, his sister Chantel Bishop and her husband Sean of North Adams, his brother Daylan Zarek of North Adams, and the other sisters Danielle Viens and her husband Damien of North Adams and Gayle Kennedy and her husband David of Tonbridge, England. He was a doting uncle to Lydia, Lucas, William, Peyton, Luna and Sean Bishop, Dominic and Donnie Viens, and David and Sam Kennedy.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral will be held THURSDAY, October 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at DERY-CHESHIRE FUNERAL HOME, 121 N. State Rd., Cheshire, MA, with The Reverend Nathanial Anderson of St. John's Episcopal Church Williamstown, Officiating. Weston's best friends ---Dan Bradley, Steve Martel and Josh Warner along with his brother Daylan will participate in the service with his Marine memorabilia. Burial will follow at Cheshire Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Matthew Moffet will present the United States Military Flag. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Toys for Tots in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 29, 2019