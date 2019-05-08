|
William Alexander Cullett, Jr., 84, of Dalton, MA, passed away May 7, 2019 at Mount Carmel Care Center in Lenox.
He was born in Pittsfield, MA on December 21, 1934, the son of the late William A. Cullett and Leona Berry Cullett.
He attended schools in Peru, Hinsdale and Pittsfield, where he was a 1952 graduate of Pittsfield High School. He then went on to earn a degree from Berkshire Business College in 1955.
Mr. Cullett served in the National Guard for twelve years.
He married the former Elizabeth Ann Hayden on October 6, 1956 at St. Mary's Church in Lee, MA. A communicant of St. Agnes Church, Mr. Cullett worked as a manager the accounting department at Crane and Company, retiring in March of 1995.
He enjoyed gardening, bowling and watching his grandchildren's sports events as well as the Boston Red Sox. Our family would like to thank Mount Carmel Care Center for their compassionate care.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Cullett; three daughters, JoAnne M. Barber and husband Andrew of Pittsfield, Susan D. Tirrell and husband Mark of Charlotte, NC, and Deborah J. Baker and husband Edward of Phoenix, AZ; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; his sister, Patricia Bush and husband Ralph of Lanesborough, MA, and brother Bruce O. Cullett and wife Lisa of Dalton, MA.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. William A. Cullett, Jr., will be held, FRIDAY, May 10, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00am at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 8, 2019