William A. Ross, 83, of New Hartford, CT, passed away Sunday, June 14th, at home. He was the husband of Danielle Cazaux Ross.
William was born in North Adams MA on August 23, 1936, son of the late William and Irene LaBombard Ross and served in The Air Force on a flight crew of a B-36 bomber. He was a graduate of Tri- State College in Indiana and worked as a mechanical engineer for The Torrington Company. He enjoyed fishing and model trains and airplanes.
In addition to his wife, he leaves a brother John A Ross of Las Vegas, granddaughter Danielle Shapiro and nephews Shaun P Ross and Scott M Ross.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday June 23 2 PM at Clarksburg Cemetery, Clarksburg MA. The family wishes to give a special thanks to Foothills VNA. Memorial Contributions can be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation. www.phalenfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 18, 2020.