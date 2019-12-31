Home

Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
William A. Salvatore


1935 - 2019
William A. Salvatore Obituary
William Anthony Salvatore, 84, of 28 Second Avenue, Cheshire, died Christmas Day at his home, surrounded by his daughters.

Born in Pittsfield on May 15, 1935, the son of Samuel and Teresina Spagnuolo Salvatore, he attended Pittsfield schools.

Mr. Salvatore was employed with General Electric Company and for Dataflute Machine Shop.

He enjoyed fishing, boating, and motorcycles. He loved being with family and having cookouts.

Mr. Salvatore is survived by three daughters: Christine (husband James) Castle of Pittsfield; Wendy Walker (and her significant other, Michael Clavette. Sr.) of Dalton; and Tammy (husband Darryl) Perrault of Pittsfield; a brother, Dominic Salvatore of Pittsfield; a sister, Margaret Knysh of Pittsfield; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; and, his beloved dog, Blaze.

He was pre-deceased by a granddaughter, as well as brothers, Ernest, Constantine, Peter, Alfred, Samuel, and Anthony, and sisters, Rose Breen and Teresa Carnute.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services for William Anthony Salvatore will be held Friday, January 3, at 1:30 pm, at St. Joseph's Cemetery with Rev. William P. Murphy, cousin of Mr. Salvatore, officiating. Those attending are invited to meet inside the Cemetery gate. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HospiceCare in The Berkshires in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 31, 2019
