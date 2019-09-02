|
|
Mr. William Borden, 69, of Pittsfield, passed away at home on Thursday, August 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on April 13, 1950, the son of the late John and Gertrude Fish Borden, he graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1968.
William worked as a machinist for General Electric for over 24 dedicated years. For the following 15 years of his career, William worked as a home healthcare aide.
William enjoyed music, as well as being outdoors. Spending time with his family always warmed his heart and brought a smile to his face.
William's family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the amazing nurses at the Cancer Center at BMC who, over time, became family. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Dr. DeLeo.
Besides his wife of 47 years, the former Sue Sperlonga, William leaves behind his daughters; Stacy Sanchez (Nazario) and Kim Cancilla (Paul) and his sister; Kathy Borden. William is also survived by his two brother-in-laws; Tony and Tom Sperlonga and his grandchildren; Landen Jamula, Patrick Cancilla, and Larissa Sanchez. In addition, William leaves behind his nephews; Terry and Kyle Dombkowski and his nieces; Torey Crawford and Samantha Sperlonga. William was predeceased by both of his parents.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. William Borden will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Charles Church, celebrated by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Center at BMC in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 2, 2019