|
|
Mr. William Boyington, 72, of Pittsfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Born in Pittsfield on November 11, 1946 the son of Phillip and Ester Vickery Boyington, he attended Pittsfield Schools.
Mr. Boyington was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the US Navy. He was a disabled veteran due to injuries sustained during his active service.
Bill enjoyed taking trips to the casino, especially Mohegan Sun. He also enjoyed horse racing and would spend time in Saratoga during the summer. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He was a very proud grandfather to Scott and Nicholas Lorette, Kekoa McArdle and Cody, Lexy and Zachary Boyington.
He is also survived by his wife, the former Diane Wilk, whom he married on February 16, 1969. He is also survived by his two children, Kim McArdle and her husband Tom and Brant Boyington; three brothers, Phillip Boyington, Paul Boyington and John Boyington and his wife Kelly and a sister, Shiela Portieri and her husband Mike.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. William Boyington will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, with the Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, pastor of St. Mark's Church, officiating. Calling hours at the funeral home will be prior to the service, from 3 to 5 p.m. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Soldier On, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019