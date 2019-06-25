|
|
William Carnachan Slack passed away on Sunday, June 16th at Kimball Farms Nursing Home, Lenox, MA. He was 84.
Bill was born on March 15, 1935 in New York City to Catherine and Beekman Slack. His parents' bold first encounter on a New York trolley foreshadowed Bill as an adventurous romantic. After attending the Kent School and Columbia, he took an abrupt turn, making his way through the ranks of the auto industry, specializing in British cars. At the height of his career, Bill managed much of the American market for Jaguar.
Bill was renowned for never missing a day of work, but his personal life offers a truer reflection of his joie de vivre. He was a great lover of animals, regularly rescuing strays who became his devoted companions. He celebrated life by attending concerts and theater, enjoying good food, traveling and spending time with loved ones and friends. It seemed nothing could stop him from attending choice iterations of Wagner's The Ring Cycle. He was a talented photographer and artist, and we are grateful that much of his passion remains with us, reflected in his works.
Bill finally found the lifelong partner he'd yearned for in Meg, his third wife. He is survived by two previous wives, Francine and Susan, his children Babiche, Katya and Nicholas, their spouses, and four grandchildren. His family remembers him as warm, non-judgmental, fun and inclusive. We are lucky that he helped shape the course of our lives.
There will be a private celebration of Bill's life on July 7th in Lenox, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berkshire Humane Society.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 25, 2019