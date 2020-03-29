|
Mr. William "Billy" W. Coe, 78, of Pittsfield, otherwise known as "Papa Bill," passed away at home on Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on June 25, 1941, the son of the late Alden "Howdy" and Muriel Root Coe, he graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1961.
Billy worked as a district sales manager for Frito Lay, Inc for the majority of his career.
He enjoyed spending time on his pontoon boat, family vacations, listening to oldies (his favorite being "My Way"), sharing his passion for cars, and attending weekly AA meetings. He loved to socialize with anyone he met, and often prided himself in having the "gift to gab."
Besides his wife, the former Joanne Russo, whom he married on June 11, 1966, Bill is survived by his children, Karen (Tom) Sacco, Kathy (Charles) Murphy and William (Luci) Coe. He leaves behind his siblings, Sallyann (Ron) Rospo, Nancy (Michael) Wechter, Pamela (Ted) Lussier and Ben Coe, as well as his grandchildren, Jordan, Anthony and Brandon Sacco, Tyler, Brett and Nathan Murphy and Stella Coe. Bill is also survived by his nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved Uncle Bud and Aunt Dorothy Abbott, his father and mother-in-law, Anthony & Stella Russo, as well as his dog, Stasha.
Funeral Notice:
Due to the current COVID-19 mandates, a private funeral service for Mr. William W. Coe will be held at the Dwyer Funeral Home. A private burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. There will be no formal calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pittsfield Alcoholics Anonymous in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 29, 2020