Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
Resources
More Obituaries for William Coe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Billy" Coe


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Billy" Coe Obituary
Mr. William "Billy" W. Coe, 78, of Pittsfield, otherwise known as "Papa Bill," passed away at home on Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on June 25, 1941, the son of the late Alden "Howdy" and Muriel Root Coe, he graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1961.

Billy worked as a district sales manager for Frito Lay, Inc for the majority of his career.

He enjoyed spending time on his pontoon boat, family vacations, listening to oldies (his favorite being "My Way"), sharing his passion for cars, and attending weekly AA meetings. He loved to socialize with anyone he met, and often prided himself in having the "gift to gab."

Besides his wife, the former Joanne Russo, whom he married on June 11, 1966, Bill is survived by his children, Karen (Tom) Sacco, Kathy (Charles) Murphy and William (Luci) Coe. He leaves behind his siblings, Sallyann (Ron) Rospo, Nancy (Michael) Wechter, Pamela (Ted) Lussier and Ben Coe, as well as his grandchildren, Jordan, Anthony and Brandon Sacco, Tyler, Brett and Nathan Murphy and Stella Coe. Bill is also survived by his nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved Uncle Bud and Aunt Dorothy Abbott, his father and mother-in-law, Anthony & Stella Russo, as well as his dog, Stasha.

Funeral Notice:

Due to the current COVID-19 mandates, a private funeral service for Mr. William W. Coe will be held at the Dwyer Funeral Home. A private burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. There will be no formal calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pittsfield Alcoholics Anonymous in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -