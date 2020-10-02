William Cottrell Sexton, 91, of Sarasota, Florida died on September 6 in his sleep. He is survived by his wife Bonnie and their son Paul.



Bill, as he preferred to be called, was born in Baltimore in 1928 and spent his childhood in Ohio and Indiana. The son of Rev. Dr. Hardigg Sexton and Grace Deane Cottrell, Bill began a lifelong interest in journalism while in college at UNC Chapel Hill, and left school after one year when his part time job at United Press led to a full time position in Raleigh in 1947.



His association with UP/UPI would last 15 years. After a series of jobs in Kentucky, Texas and New York, in 1970 Bill took a position at Newsday, then a growing newspaper in the New York City suburb of Long Island.



In 1979, he and Bonnie were assigned to establish Newsday's Asia Bureau, one of four that China opened to Newsday and a handful of other American newspapers. After spending a few years in China and, later, Tokyo, Bill and Bonnie returned to Long Island and worked there until they retired in 1990.



The Sexton's moved to Richmond, Massachusetts in 1991. They selected the area because of its natural beauty of course, but also to be close to Tanglewood.



Bill also launched a new career with the Army Military Auxiliary Radio System (Army MARS), a Defense Department component of ham operators volunteering for backup communications during major disasters. He served as Army MARS' national public affairs officer for nearly two decades, and his service was recognized in 2017 when he received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his service from the Office of the White House.



Bill and Bonnie's shared experiences included many stints as tour guides at the famous Tanglewood music shed. Bill also served a turn as president of the Boston Symphony Association of Volunteers.



As president of the Richmond Historical Society, he organized a 1993 effort to move and restore the Northeast School building. The school was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2002.



Sexton was also successful in raising interest and money to restore the Lenox Station Museum and the Berkshire Scenic Railway.



Decades after twice conquering cancer and managing the physical consequences that followed, Bill kept himself active and healthy.



There will be a small service on October 17th for friends and family in Sarasota.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store