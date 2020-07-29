1/1
William "Bill" Diakiw
1924 - 2020
A wonderful gentleman, William (Bill) Diakiw, passed away with this loving family beside him at the age of 96.

He was the devoted husband of Mary Komar Diakiw, who was his caretaker for many years; the loving father to his son, Michael Diakiw and wife, Marianne; and his daughter, Kate Hubley and her partner, Peter Karpenski, who became very close with Bill; and beloved grandfather "Gege" to Matthew Hubley and Brooke Hubley and her partner, Fred Dery. He also leaves his nieces, nephews, cherished friends and family members.

Bill worked at Stop and Shop for many years as a Meat Cutter, retiring in 1991 and was a communicant of the former St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. He will be remembered for his "words of wisdom" and his deep love for his family. His family was his greatest joy.

Many thanks for the care of Dr. DeLeo and his staff; the compassionate care of HospiceCare in the Berkshires, especially care by Jamie, Lisa and Patti and nurses Danielle and Lannie. I, Mary, thank you all so very much. God bless them.

God Bless his soul and may he rest in peace. I loved you for 70 years my dear, go with our Lord!

Per his wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to HospiceCare in the Berkshire in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
