William E. King, Sr., 84, of the Willimansett Heights section of Chicopee, was Called Safely Home on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He passed into Eternal Life at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield surrounded by all the memories he loved and cherished.
He was born in North Adams, Massachusetts on September 10, 1936, a beloved son of the late James W. and Ellen E. (Hughes) King. He was raised and educated in North Adams, later enlisted in the United States Air Force and moved to Chicopee in 1966. He served at many duty stations during his 20 years and, upon retiring in 1974, remained in Chicopee where he lived the remainder of his life. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Wars and attained the rank of Technical Sergeant. He received the Air Force Longevity Service Award with One Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal with One Bronze Service Star. Following his retirement, he was employed for 20 years as a fire technician and emergency medical technician at Hamilton Standard in Windsor Locks, CT and retired in 1991.
He was a communicant of Sainte Rose de Lima Church and a member of the American Legion Post 452, both in Chicopee. During his leisure time, he enjoyed golfing and was a member of Southampton Country Club in Southampton. He could be found golfing on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays or playing as a member of the Sunday Gang. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and his friends.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife and soul mate of 59 years, Judith C. (Scarbo) King. They were married on October 3, 1958 in Clarksburg, MA and the "King and Queen" will be celebrating their 62nd wedding anniversary together in heaven. He leaves his four loving children, Lyn M. Dion and her husband, Mark, and Gail C. Arsenault and her husband, Charles, all of Chicopee, William E. King, Jr. and his wife, Renée, of Westfield and Judith E. King and her wife, Susan M. Muzzy, of Chicopee; his five cherished grandchildren, Courtney A. Mendez and her husband, Jose, Daniel P. King, Christopher C. Arsenault, Amanda E. Arsenault and Tyler M. Arsenault; his many cherished great-grandchildren; his five dear sisters-in-law, Barbara King and Theresa King, both of Clarksburg, Cecelia Kozik of Adams and Marie Harpin and Nancy Gagne, both of North Adams; and his many dear nephews, nieces, cousins, numerous friends and extended members of his family. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his seven dear brothers and sisters, James King, Vincent King, Catherine Felix, Marie Rohane, Donald King, Francis King and Harold "Bob" King.
His funeral will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 beginning at the St. Pierre - Phaneuf Aldenville Chapels, (413-532-9806), 13 Dale Street, Chicopee, MA 01020, (funeral home will open at 7:45 a.m.), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. at Sainte Rose de Lima Church, 600 Grattan Street, Chicopee, MA 01020. His committal service with United States Air Force Military Honors will follow the Mass at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main Street, Agawam, MA 01001, (please note that masks are required, social distancing must be observed and funeral home, church and cemetery chapel capacity is limited due to state regulations). His family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The parking lot and main entrance are located in the rear of the funeral home at 20 Lafayette Street, Chicopee, MA 01020. His family requests that memorial donations be made in his memory to Sainte Rose de Lima Church, c/o 15 Chapel Street, Chicopee, MA 01020.
For more details and to leave his family online condolences, please visit: www.stpierrephaneuf.com